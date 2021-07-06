Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBSTU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $791,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $989,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Newbury Street Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,866,000.

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,631. Newbury Street Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $11.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

