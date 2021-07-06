Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 331,098 shares.The stock last traded at $71.26 and had previously closed at $77.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLL. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.79 and a beta of 0.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,322 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

