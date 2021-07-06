Pillar Price Hits $0.0351 on Major Exchanges (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0351 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $114,274.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pillar has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00058910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.76 or 0.00942661 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045241 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

