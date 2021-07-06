Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1184 per share on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
NYSEMKT PDO traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,821 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.23.
Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
