Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Down to $119.20

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $119.20, but opened at $115.90. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $113.44, with a volume of 60,662 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, April 26th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinduoduo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.11.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 99.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Pinduoduo by 400.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.52% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

