Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 14,920 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,123 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Citrix Systems worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Citrix Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.89.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $118.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.54. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $111.26 and a one year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 547.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.49%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 2,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $286,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $109,535.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,204,483.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $1,528,685. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

