Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 34,308 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,308 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of Cincinnati Financial worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after buying an additional 739,370 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after buying an additional 4,852,298 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,758,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,414,000 after buying an additional 114,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,604,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $267,800,000 after buying an additional 63,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the period. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CINF opened at $117.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $65.98 and a one year high of $124.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2349.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In related news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

