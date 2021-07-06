Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 184.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,222 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,528 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 240.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 27,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 354,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,818,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FAST. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.60 on Tuesday. Fastenal has a one year low of $42.38 and a one year high of $54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.46.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

