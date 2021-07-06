Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 35,008.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,010 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Constellation Brands by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 111,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,376,000 after acquiring an additional 41,664 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,362,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 71,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,418.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STZ stock opened at $231.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.16.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.43.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

