Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 14,127 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $10,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in D.R. Horton by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $92.36 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $54.89 and a one year high of $106.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.76. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Argus increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.