Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 20,336 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

COF stock opened at $157.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.13. The stock has a market cap of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.30 and a 12 month high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.63%.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 16,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.93, for a total value of $2,465,191.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,353,852.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.33.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

