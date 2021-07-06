Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 56,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,819,344 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $68.06. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $54.18 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.