Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.57 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $140,033,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,412,149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $430,309,000 after acquiring an additional 430,661 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,243,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,901,000 after acquiring an additional 289,553 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 431,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 251,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NOC opened at $369.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $282.88 and a twelve month high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.00.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

