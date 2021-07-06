Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.25 Million Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 389.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,446 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $11,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in IHS Markit by 1.6% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 19.1% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 23.5% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $113.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $74.68 and a 12-month high of $114.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.69.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 13.89%. IHS Markit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other IHS Markit news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total value of $10,159,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on IHS Markit from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist increased their price target on IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IHS Markit from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.