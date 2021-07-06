Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $11.72 Million Stock Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 544.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 959,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,238 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Suzano worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the first quarter worth $138,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the fourth quarter worth $3,258,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Suzano by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Suzano by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Suzano in the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Suzano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

SUZ opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $14.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.09.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 90.93% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

