Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.15 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,638 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.09% of PulteGroup worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 22,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,871 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 26,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 19,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 85.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.43 and a twelve month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

