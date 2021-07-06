Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.20 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 397.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 610,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,778 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of KeyCorp worth $12,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Norges Bank bought a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,147,000. Boston Partners lifted its position in KeyCorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 31,171,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,505 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KeyCorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,597 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in KeyCorp by 184.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,155,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,095,000 after acquiring an additional 749,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KeyCorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,514,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,134,000 after acquiring an additional 739,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KEY shares. Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

KeyCorp stock opened at $20.72 on Tuesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.73%.

In other news, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,901,412 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

