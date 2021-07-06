Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.41 Million Holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,015 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Clearway Energy worth $12,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $237,000. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 9.5% during the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 179,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 10,469.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 35,074 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,375,000. 35.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Clearway Energy news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $416,828.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.96.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.68. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWEN. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearway Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

