Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $12.81 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.15% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,704 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after purchasing an additional 76,764 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after purchasing an additional 26,186 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 550,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,379,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 518,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 281,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.29.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

