Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $9.32 Million Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1,583.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,843 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,792,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in CBRE Group by 383.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.93. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

