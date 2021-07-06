Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2,160.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 95,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,397 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.11% of Allegion worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,548,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 20.7% during the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,570,000 after purchasing an additional 441,525 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 2,556.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,360,000 after purchasing an additional 333,748 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $836,277,000 after purchasing an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total transaction of $264,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,573.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total transaction of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,074 shares of company stock worth $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $140.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $94.01 and a 1-year high of $144.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Allegion’s payout ratio is 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.