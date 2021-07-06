Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,022 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.06% of Cardinal Health worth $9,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 217.3% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 328.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

CAH opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 98.20% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $39.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.4908 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

