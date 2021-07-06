Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 38,555 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,555 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.06% of Hologic worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 47,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,164 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,605,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 913,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,286,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.44.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

