Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 393,944 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 338.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 393,944 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Regions Financial worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

