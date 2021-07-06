Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 4,598 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $9,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,364,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,458,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,133,000 after buying an additional 2,293,197 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after buying an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 53,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,739,000 after buying an additional 817,443 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,578,000 after buying an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR opened at $99.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.23. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

