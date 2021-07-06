Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,132 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of PerkinElmer worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,495,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $155.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.74 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.42.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

