Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,645 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Aramark worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $33,935,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 125,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,748,000 after acquiring an additional 58,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Aramark by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 330,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARMK stock opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Aramark has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aramark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

