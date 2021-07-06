Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,833 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $11,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BR. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 11,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BR stock opened at $164.41 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.87 and a 12 month high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

