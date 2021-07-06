Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 429,620 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 950,880 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 429,620 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,847,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after buying an additional 10,258,701 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,483,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 195.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

