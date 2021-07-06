Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 61,983 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 45.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,332 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 61,983 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $166.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 61.99, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.94.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.04.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.