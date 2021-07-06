Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 63,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,099 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 63,600 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,043,388,000 after purchasing an additional 916,175 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $999,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,569 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $855,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,872,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $554,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,580 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Shares of COP stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

