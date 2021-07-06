Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Stake Reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 86.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561,729 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.31% of Ping Identity worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PING. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $80,682,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the first quarter worth $9,441,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 5,023.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 387,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,095,000 after purchasing an additional 379,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth $7,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PING opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PING. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

