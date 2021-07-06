Pinkcoin Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 6th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $4,761.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.97 or 0.00396880 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003173 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 54.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $500.62 or 0.01461220 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000143 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,135,758 coins and its circulating supply is 428,875,322 coins. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

