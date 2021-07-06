Pirate Chain (ARRR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $943,142.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 20.3% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $414.96 million and $943,142.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00006654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.99 or 0.00341725 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00141433 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00191161 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003119 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000850 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,741,838 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

