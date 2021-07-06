Pivot Token Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.27 million and $197,900.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.31 or 0.00921430 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00045615 BTC.

About Pivot Token

PVT is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Pivot Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

