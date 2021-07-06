PlotX (PLOT) Price Tops $0.0780 on Major Exchanges

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. PlotX has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and approximately $734,665.00 worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlotX coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlotX has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00056621 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003315 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.24 or 0.00958672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.04 or 0.08704554 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

PlotX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlotX directly using U.S. dollars.

