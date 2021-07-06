Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,658 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.11% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $5,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 262.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 784,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,224,000 after purchasing an additional 568,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,165,000 after purchasing an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,005,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 178,457 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $1,533,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 78,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

PLYM opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.63). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

