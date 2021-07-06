PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,291.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNM opened at $48.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $50.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.27 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

