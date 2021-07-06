POA Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week (POA)

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One POA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0300 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, POA has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $8.66 million and approximately $264,413.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
POA Profile
POA is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 289,263,570 coins. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. The official message board for POA is medium.com/poa-network. The official website for POA is poa.network.
Buying and Selling POA
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy POA using one of the exchanges listed above.
