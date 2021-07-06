POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.88

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.88 and last traded at $19.88, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several analysts have weighed in on PORBF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POLA Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.43 and a beta of 0.28.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

