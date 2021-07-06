Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Polar Capital (LON:POLR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

POLR stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 912 ($11.92). 283,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,299. The firm has a market capitalization of £913.04 million and a P/E ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 436.03 ($5.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 951 ($12.42). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 799.88.

In other news, insider John Mansell sold 82,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($9.68), for a total value of £607,620 ($793,859.42). Also, insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 150,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 802 ($10.48), for a total transaction of £1,203,000 ($1,571,727.20). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 658,766 shares of company stock valued at $501,136,500.

