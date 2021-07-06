Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.01 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

PII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

NYSE PII opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 2.02. Polaris has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

