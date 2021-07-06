PolkaFoundry Hits Market Capitalization of $4.02 Million (PKF)

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 6th. PolkaFoundry has a market capitalization of $4.02 million and $38,027.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00057838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00017863 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $313.97 or 0.00921234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00045292 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Coin Profile

PolkaFoundry (PKF) is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,572,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

Buying and Selling PolkaFoundry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaFoundry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolkaFoundry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaFoundry using one of the exchanges listed above.

