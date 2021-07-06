Polkastarter Reaches Market Cap of $90.26 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. In the last seven days, Polkastarter has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Polkastarter coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market cap of $90.26 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00975851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.57 or 0.08776182 BTC.

About Polkastarter

Polkastarter (CRYPTO:POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,134,082 coins. The official website for Polkastarter is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Buying and Selling Polkastarter

