Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUCOY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polymetal International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

OTCMKTS AUCOY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.11. Polymetal International has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $28.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Polymetal International’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

