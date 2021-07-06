PolySwarm Hits Market Capitalization of $7.51 Million (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PolySwarm has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $7.51 million and approximately $13,886.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00058852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003327 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00017942 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.33 or 0.00929727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00045879 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

