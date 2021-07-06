Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Up 46.9% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.16 or 0.00009239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 46.9% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $5.00 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s launch date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

