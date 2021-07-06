Poolz Finance Price Hits $3.04 on Major Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $1.41 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $3.04 or 0.00008844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Poolz Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00133447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,469.89 or 1.00117144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00957837 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Poolz Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Poolz Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.