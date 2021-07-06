Porvair (LON:PRV) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Porvair (LON:PRV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of PRV traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 584 ($7.63). 8,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,200. Porvair has a 52-week low of GBX 422 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 608 ($7.94). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 569.49. The firm has a market cap of £269.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75.

About Porvair

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

