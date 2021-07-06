Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald Sells 4,936 Shares

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,936 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $216,986.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

POSH traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 662,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,745. Poshmark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.23 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 33.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Poshmark has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.88.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

